Advertisement

At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas

Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a...
Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a remote south Texas highway.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINO, Texas (AP) — Investigators say an overloaded van carrying about 25 passengers has crashed on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, about 50 miles north of McAllen.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.

Martinez said he believed most of the passengers were migrants.

The crash happened about 2 miles south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD says they assisted APD with a chase on Monday night.
PPD confirms they assisted APD in chase that ended in Kings Country Shopping Village Monday night
APD investigating shooting on North MacArthur Drive
Possible overdose in Alexandria
APD investigating ‘possible overdose’ near Alexandria Zoo
Photo Source: KALB
Rapides Parish School Board addresses COVID guidelines, bus route changes
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Death of James Crowell still unsolved
Compton, Morlte families file lawsuit against City of Alexandria
WATCH LIVE: KALB’s ‘Save Our City’ series
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit...
Duchess of Sussex launches mentoring project on her 40th