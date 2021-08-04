Advertisement

LSU says ‘no plans to implement any restrictions’ in Tiger Stadium

LSU Tiger Stadium
LSU Tiger Stadium(Matt Williams/WAFB-T (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sent a letter to season ticket holders to give them a little insight into plans for the upcoming football season and the news was a welcome relief.

“... at this time, there are no plans to implement any restrictions that could impact your game day experience,” the letter read in part.

University officials said they are continuing to consult with campus and state health officials for a normal season inside Tiger Stadium.

They added they will inform ticket holders of any changes.

