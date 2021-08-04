Advertisement

National Geographic visits Alexandria Zoo

Photographer Joel Sartore visited the Alexandria Zoo.
Photographer Joel Sartore visited the Alexandria Zoo.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore visited the Alexandria Zoo on Tuesday, August 3.

Sartore is the creator of the National Geographic Photo Ark. The Photo Ark is a project to photograph every species of animal living in zoos and aquariums.

Sartore visited the Alexandria Zoo mainly to photograph the West African Dwarf Crocodile. He also got shots of a Louisiana bobcat and a Louisiana raccoon among other animals.

“We could not operate the way we do without the support of the City of Alexandria, all of the guests, and really all of Central Louisiana,” said Dr. Max Lakes, the Director of the Alexandria Zoo.

Dr. Lakes also said that the high standards that the zoo is held to are what allows the Alexandria Zoo to house rare animals.

