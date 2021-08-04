National Geographic visits Alexandria Zoo

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore visited the Alexandria Zoo on Tuesday, August 3.

Sartore is the creator of the National Geographic Photo Ark. The Photo Ark is a project to photograph every species of animal living in zoos and aquariums.

Sartore visited the Alexandria Zoo mainly to photograph the West African Dwarf Crocodile. He also got shots of a Louisiana bobcat and a Louisiana raccoon among other animals.

“We could not operate the way we do without the support of the City of Alexandria, all of the guests, and really all of Central Louisiana,” said Dr. Max Lakes, the Director of the Alexandria Zoo.

Dr. Lakes also said that the high standards that the zoo is held to are what allows the Alexandria Zoo to house rare animals.

📸 We are thrilled and honored to have hosted National Geographic photographer and Photo Ark founder Joel Sartore,... Posted by Alexandria Zoological Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.