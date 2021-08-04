Advertisement

NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die

In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her frustration over rising COVID numbers due to lack of vaccinations and the possibility of mask mandates and canceled fall events. In part, the faculty member wrote she "wouldn’t care if every unvaccinated person died.”(Northwestern State University)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Northwestern State University posted a statement on its Facebook page in reference to a comment made by a faculty member regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her frustration over rising COVID-19 numbers due to lack of vaccinations and the possibility of mask mandates and canceled fall events.

Below is the statement posted by NSU on its Facebook page:

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, the university posted on Facebook again, saying the professor in question has requested (and been granted) a leave of absence from her position during the upcoming fall semester. She says she will retire when her leave expires. Her fall classes will be reassigned to other faculty members.

“This is a personnel issue, and the university will have no further comment on the matter,” said Dr. Greg Handel, provost and vice president for academic affairs.

