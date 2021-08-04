Rapides Sheriff announces 3% ‘across the board’ raises on ‘Save Our City’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood has announced that the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office will be receiving “across the board” pay raises effective Sept. 1. Sheriff Wood made the announcement on KALB’s “Save Our City” series on Tuesday night, which tackles rising crime in Alexandria.

Sheriff Wood said when he took office a little over a year ago, he noticed a significant shortage in officers, due in part to national events. He said he also knew many were starting to consider other professions because of the pay.

“When we came in, we looked at our pay, which was all over the place,” said Sheriff Wood. “Our first step, we implemented a pay matrix and we adjusted everybody’s pay to get them on the same playing field. That was six or eight months into this year.”

Since then, Sheriff Wood said he’s been working with his team to make joining the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office more rewarding, and made an announcement to his staff on our program that they would soon see a boost in their paycheck.

“I’ll go ahead and break this out, I hate to do this in front of the chief, but Sept. 1 we’re going to give a 3% across the board raise,” said Sheriff Wood. “That will help the guys out. My job is to take care of the guys that work for me, to keep this parish safe, to keep everybody on a good track. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to do everything I can to make that happen. I’ve got some good people around me when I came in that I chose that have the same ideals that I had which makes it easy. And, we’re going to continue that.”

