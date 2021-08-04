Advertisement

Record-breaking homicide numbers in Alexandria in 2021

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is already experiencing record-breaking numbers when it comes to crime and it’s only seven months into the year.

Through July, Alexandria has reported 51 shootings and 25 total homicides. This already surpasses the total amount of homicides that the city experienced all of last year and is the most homicides ever recorded in Alexandria in a single year.

These violent incidents are more than just statistics and are occurring in more places than just in neighborhoods.

On May 16, a shooting left a 16-year-old dead just a block away from Peabody High School right after graduation. On July 19, a deadly shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Grand Theater. In one of the more recent incidents, a shooting happened on July 25 on Third St. right in the heart of downtown Alexandria, just a block away from City Hall.

There are still five months to go in what already has been a record-breaking year. If the trend continues, Alexandria could be looking at over 85 shootings and 43 total homicides in 2021.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Elmer died in a single-vehicle crash.
Unrestrained driver killed in Rapides Parish crash
The bodies of three men were recovered from the Toledo Bend Lake area over the weekend.
SPSO: Bodies of 3 men recovered from Toledo Bend area
APD investigating shooting on North MacArthur Drive
WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Dayshawn Reed
APD seeking another suspect wanted in fatal Broadway Ave shooting

Latest News

Photographer Joel Sartore visited the Alexandria Zoo.
National Geographic visits Alexandria Zoo
WATCH LIVE: KALB’s ‘Save Our City’ series
Officer shortage at APD, officers from other units pulled to patrol
Save Our City Part II
Save Our City: Part II