Record-breaking homicide numbers in Alexandria in 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is already experiencing record-breaking numbers when it comes to crime and it’s only seven months into the year.

Through July, Alexandria has reported 51 shootings and 25 total homicides. This already surpasses the total amount of homicides that the city experienced all of last year and is the most homicides ever recorded in Alexandria in a single year.

These violent incidents are more than just statistics and are occurring in more places than just in neighborhoods.

On May 16, a shooting left a 16-year-old dead just a block away from Peabody High School right after graduation. On July 19, a deadly shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Grand Theater. In one of the more recent incidents, a shooting happened on July 25 on Third St. right in the heart of downtown Alexandria, just a block away from City Hall.

There are still five months to go in what already has been a record-breaking year. If the trend continues, Alexandria could be looking at over 85 shootings and 43 total homicides in 2021.

