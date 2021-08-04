Advertisement

Two arrested in Avoyelles Parish on child porn charges

Left to Right: Christopher R. Ortego & Glenn Batiste Jr.
Left to Right: Christopher R. Ortego & Glenn Batiste Jr.(Source: Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have made two arrests in a multi-agency child porn investigation.

  1. Glenn Batiste Jr., 20, of Mansura, has been charged with 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles. His bond was set at $250,000.
  2. Christopher R. Ortego, 23, of Hessmer, has been charged with one count of pornography involving juveniles. His bond was also set at $250,000.

Both were booked into the APSO DC-1 jail.

The investigation is still ongoing. APSO says the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Louisiana State Police, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service/U.S. Marshals Task Force were all involved with the investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD says they assisted APD with a chase on Monday night.
PPD confirms they assisted APD in chase that ended in Kings Country Shopping Village Monday night
APD investigating shooting on North MacArthur Drive
Possible overdose in Alexandria
APD investigating ‘possible overdose’ near Alexandria Zoo
Photo Source: KALB
Rapides Parish School Board addresses COVID guidelines, bus route changes
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Pineville police still trying to solve 1995 homicide of mailman who didn’t show up for work
Crime Stoppers: Death of James Crowell still unsolved
Compton, Morlte families file lawsuit against City of Alexandria
WATCH LIVE: KALB’s ‘Save Our City’ series
APD investigating ‘possible overdose’ near Alexandria Zoo