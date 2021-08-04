Two arrested in Avoyelles Parish on child porn charges

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have made two arrests in a multi-agency child porn investigation.

Glenn Batiste Jr., 20, of Mansura, has been charged with 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles. His bond was set at $250,000. Christopher R. Ortego, 23, of Hessmer, has been charged with one count of pornography involving juveniles. His bond was also set at $250,000.

Both were booked into the APSO DC-1 jail.

The investigation is still ongoing. APSO says the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Louisiana State Police, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service/U.S. Marshals Task Force were all involved with the investigation.

