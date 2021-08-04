Advertisement

University Academy’s Whittington retires as girls’ basketball coach

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - University Academy’s girls’ basketball coach, Craig Whittington, is calling it a career after leading the Lady Lions to back-to-back Division V State Championships.

Whittington has been coaching for 32 years and has spent the last seven years at University Academy. Whittington began his career at UA with back-to-back titles as part of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools. He finished his coaching career on top with back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021.

Whittington said he’s enjoyed not only coaching his teams on the court but teaching them life lessons off of it as well.

“When I was younger, I wanted to win and that was a priority,” said Whittington. “I still don’t like to lose and that’s what drove me for 32 years but at the same time, I want those players to be able to have that degree and to understand how to apply for a job and do interviews.”

Whittington said he is also proud of all the students he has coached throughout the years that have gone on to play basketball in college.

Whittington won’t be completely out of coaching. He said he will be an assistant softball coach at Pine Prairie but he plans to spend much more time fishing on the lake and being with his family.

