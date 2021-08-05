Advertisement

10,000 marijuana convictions to be pardoned in New Orleans

New Orleans City Council votes to end penalties for small amounts of marijuana possession and...
New Orleans City Council votes to end penalties for small amounts of marijuana possession and will pardon roughly 10,000 convictions and pending cases.(WIFR)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Thursday (Aug. 5) voted to end penalties for small amounts of marijuana possession and will pardon roughly 10,000 convictions and pending cases.

Moving forward, anyone who receives a summons for simple possession of marijuana will be immediately forgiven with no additional action necessary.

Nearly 10,000 past convictions and pending cases of simple possession of marijuana will be cleared.

Smoking marijuana is still prohibited in public spaces, but instead of being issued a drug summons, violators of the Smoke-Free Air Act will be ticketed, which is not a drug charge.

The new ordinances go into effect on Sept. 15.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Postal worker from Georgetown killed in Libuse crash
RPSB addresses petition to delay the start of school
Kenny Dewayne Piper
Alexandria man arrested in fentanyl investigation
Montgomery man killed in crash on HWY 496
RPSO is looking for this vehicle, believed to be involved in a drive by shooting incident.
RPSO investigating report of drive by shooting in Ball

Latest News

Daryl Terry ‘working at mayor’s discretion’ for $93k/year
Daryl Terry and Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall
Daryl Terry ‘working at mayor’s discretion’ for $93k/year after public safety commissioner position defunded
Alexandria City Council discusses Winter Fete 2021, approves $10 million drainage project
Alexandria City Council discusses Winter Fete 2021, approves $10 million drainage project
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot