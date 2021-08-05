Alexandria church brings encouragement to members stuck at home due to COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Second Union Missionary Baptist Church in Alexandria found a way to encourage and uplift members of the church who are stuck at home due to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, August 4, their Mission Outreach Ministry visited with two of their sick and shut-in members outside on their lawns, while wearing masks and social distancing. The members of the church prayed and sang songs of praise.

Rev. Joseph Martin Jr. reminded the group that there is power in prayer. Associate Pastor Rev. Robert Phillips encouraged members to continue to walk with Jesus through these trying times.

