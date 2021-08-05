Alexandria man arrested in fentanyl investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of possessing and distributing fentanyl.

While investigating several overdose deaths in the area, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office’s RADE unit said they began to look into a suspected dealer, who they identified as Kenny Dewayne Piper, 33.

On August 4, authorities stopped Piper on La. HWY 28 East for a traffic violation. RPSO’s deputies said they located a quarter pound of suspected marijuana and numerous suspected ecstasy pills in the vehicle.

RADE further conducted a search of Piper’s home and said they located an ounce of suspected fentanyl, methadone, marijuana, packaging material, digital scales, ammunition, a stolen handgun and over $2,000 in cash.

Piper was placed under arrest without incident and transported to Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he was booked on numerous charges:

Turn signal required

Distribution of CDS II (fentanyl)

Possession of CDS II (fentanyl) with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of MDMA (ecstasy) with intent to distribute

Possession of CDS II (methadone)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm with drugs

Contempt of court, non-support

Piper remains in jail at the time in lieu of a $240,600 bond.

