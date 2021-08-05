‘Back to Work Louisiana’ job fair held in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission hosted job fairs in eight locations across Louisiana, as a part of its ‘Back to Work Louisiana’ campaign.

In Alexandria, the job fair was held at the Randolph Riverfront Center. Nearly 70 employers across multiple industries attended the event looking for new employees.

Enhanced unemployment benefits ended on July 31, prompting many people in Louisiana to look for employment.

With a labor shortage beginning before the pandemic, there are thousands of open job positions in the state.

“There are over 14,000 jobs that need to be filled for the employers that are represented at this job fair,” said Renita Ward Willaims, Deputy Secretary for the Louisiana Workforce Commission. “Our message is very simple. Louisiana is hiring and there are many good employers that are looking for employees. They are offering life-sustaining careers, not just jobs.”

