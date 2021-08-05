Advertisement

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James transits the Atlantic Ocean on March 29, 2017, in this file...
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James transits the Atlantic Ocean on March 29, 2017, in this file photo. It is the service's 5th National Security Cutter, the largest and most technically advanced class of cutter in the Coast Guard, with robust capabilities for maritime homeland security, law enforcement and national defense missions.(Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa Leake/Coast Guard/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

The agency announced Thursday that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel’s history.

The agency says multiple Coast Guard units, along with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners assisted with the effort.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible overdose in Alexandria
APD investigating ‘possible overdose’ near Alexandria Zoo
Left to Right: Christopher R. Ortego & Glenn Batiste Jr.
Two arrested in Avoyelles Parish on child porn charges
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her...
NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die
Photo Source: KALB
Rapides Parish School Board addresses COVID guidelines, bus route changes

Latest News

America's top doctors have had trouble recently staying on the same page regarding vaccine...
Biden administration’s mixed COVID messaging adds confusion on vaccines, masks
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies
Education
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Send us your back to school pictures!
Jennifer Aniston has been strict about making sure everyone in her circle is vaccinated against...
Jennifer Aniston cutting unvaccinated people from her life