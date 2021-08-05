Advertisement

Drawdown on Indian Creek Lake to Begin in September

FILE: Indian Creek Recreation Area, the recipient of the 2020 campground and RV park of the year award, recently added a newly constructed pier for visitors to enjoy.(Credit: KALB)
By LDWF
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LDWF) - Following a recommendation by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), the Rapides Parish Police Jury has scheduled a drawdown on Indian Creek Lake near Woodworth, La., for aquatic vegetation control, reduction of organic material, and fish habitat improvement. The drawdown is designed to reduce the amount of hydrilla in the lake.

The water control structure is scheduled to be opened on September 13, 2021, and the lake should dewater at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per day. The water will be lowered to 8 feet below normal pool stage. The Indian Creek Lake control gates are scheduled for closure on January 10, 2022, to allow the lake to refill for winter and early spring recreational activities.

During the drawdown, an estimated 1,500 to 1,600 acres of water will remain in open areas. Boaters may still access the main waterbody from the boat ramp at the Indian Creek Recreational Area. Caution is advised during launching and when on the water, as numerous boating hazards will be present.

This action is a necessary component of LDWF’s integrated management plan to control overabundant aquatic vegetation growth and to improve access for recreational activities. An annual cycle of high and low water fluctuation can provide beneficial effects similar to a natural overflow lake system.

For additional information regarding the drawdown, contact Rick McGuffee, LDWF Biologist, at rmcguffee@wlf.la.gov or (318) 487-5307.

