LDEQ postpones Aug. 5 meeting regarding Dresser site

LDEQ discusses updates on health hazards at Dresser plant with the public.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) has postponed the meeting scheduled for Aug. 5 regarding the Dresser remediation.

The meeting was scheduled to take place Thursday, August 5 at Country Inn and Suites in Pineville.

“The health and safety of the public, our staff and other participants in the proposed meeting are our top concern,” said LDEQ Secretary Dr. Chuck Carr Brown. “At the same time, we place a high priority on getting the citizens of Pineville the latest and most accurate information about the remediation efforts at and around the Dresser facility. We will continue to provide that information on our website and in press releases. When conditions allow it, we will reschedule this meeting.”

LDEQ has not announced when the meeting will be rescheduled.

To learn more about LDEQ’s efforts at the Dresser site, click here. To learn more about the overall Dresser Pineville Project, click here.

