Advertisement

LSUA announces new position in chancellor’s office

LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil (left) and Melinda Anderson (right) with recent Mulder Scholar...
LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil (left) and Melinda Anderson (right) with recent Mulder Scholar Winner Khloe Morton (middle)(LSUA)
By LSUA
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil has asked Melinda Anderson to begin transitioning to the position of Chief of Staff to the Chancellor over the next few months. Melinda, who is currently the LSUA Foundation Executive Director, will continue to lead the Fierce for LSUA Capital Campaign during this transition period.  She will then fully transition to this important new position effective January 2022.

“I am extremely pleased that Melinda Anderson has agreed to assume the important position of Chief of Staff in the Chancellor’s office.  She has done an outstanding job leading the LSUA Foundation for many years; however, in the chief of staff position, she will be able to greatly expand LSUA’s impact and footprint across the region, helping to build and expand new university partnerships that are crucial to our continued growth and development as a major contributor to workforce and economic development across Central Louisiana,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil.

“After serving LSUA and the LSUA Foundation for nearly 12 years, I am honored and thrilled with the opportunity to work directly with Chancellor Paul Coreil as his Chief of Staff,” said Melinda Anderson. “I know that LSUA is a terrific community partner that offers so much to our entire region. I look forward to continuing to serve LSUA in this new capacity.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSUA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible overdose in Alexandria
APD investigating ‘possible overdose’ near Alexandria Zoo
Left to Right: Christopher R. Ortego & Glenn Batiste Jr.
Two arrested in Avoyelles Parish on child porn charges
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her...
NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die
Photo Source: KALB
Rapides Parish School Board addresses COVID guidelines, bus route changes

Latest News

8/5/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
8/5/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Lamar Gafford's list of top five DB's
Top five returning Db's Cenla
The Second Union Missionary Baptist Church in Alexandria found a way to encourage and uplift...
Alexandria church brings encouragement to members stuck at home due to COVID-19
The Second Union Missionary Baptist Church in Alexandria found a way to encourage and uplift...
Alexandria church bring encouragement to sick/shut-in members