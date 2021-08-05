LSUA announces new position in chancellor’s office

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil has asked Melinda Anderson to begin transitioning to the position of Chief of Staff to the Chancellor over the next few months. Melinda, who is currently the LSUA Foundation Executive Director, will continue to lead the Fierce for LSUA Capital Campaign during this transition period. She will then fully transition to this important new position effective January 2022.

“I am extremely pleased that Melinda Anderson has agreed to assume the important position of Chief of Staff in the Chancellor’s office. She has done an outstanding job leading the LSUA Foundation for many years; however, in the chief of staff position, she will be able to greatly expand LSUA’s impact and footprint across the region, helping to build and expand new university partnerships that are crucial to our continued growth and development as a major contributor to workforce and economic development across Central Louisiana,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil.

“After serving LSUA and the LSUA Foundation for nearly 12 years, I am honored and thrilled with the opportunity to work directly with Chancellor Paul Coreil as his Chief of Staff,” said Melinda Anderson. “I know that LSUA is a terrific community partner that offers so much to our entire region. I look forward to continuing to serve LSUA in this new capacity.”

