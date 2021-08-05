LSUA provides updated policy for masks, vaccines

The following statement has been provided by LSUA:

“Here at LSUA, the safety of our students, faculty, and staff remains a top priority as we look forward to a great fall semester.

As an alignment with Governor Edwards, we are requiring masks indoors, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. In addition to requiring masks on campus, we continue to highly encourage all individuals in the LSUA community to get vaccinated. LSUA will be announcing an incentive program for students, faculty and staff who receive the COVID-19 vaccinations. We also encourage individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 or show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Testing is available Monday-Friday at our Health Center, located here on campus in the Coughlin Hall.

Furthermore, we are putting a stronger emphasis on classrooms and higher traffic areas across campus. We will be deep cleaning those areas more frequently, installing HEPA filtration inside our classrooms, and UV filtration in HVAC systems. Installation of touchless facets, soap and hand sanitizing dispensers, and automatic flushing toilets and urinals will be taking place across campus during this semester. We continue to work in close coordination with the Louisiana Department of Health, and the LSU System to ensure our protocols align with the latest and most effective health and safety standards.

The COVID-19 pandemic is ever-changing with information and updates continuously coming out from the Governor’s office, the Louisiana Department of Health and the LSU System. As we make any changes to our current protocols and plans, LSUA will communicate that information to students through email and social media.”

