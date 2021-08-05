New interstate through Cenla? Update on the I-14 project

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Central Louisiana could be getting a new interstate.

The United States Senate passed an amendment in the recent infrastructure bill. The amendment congressionally designates I-14 through five states and will go through Cenla — specifically through the Highway 28 West Corridor to Fort Polk.

I-14 will run from east to west from Texas through Louisiana to Georgia.

The Senate will vote on the bill later, it will then head to the House.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.