Advertisement

New interstate through Cenla? Update on the I-14 project

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Central Louisiana could be getting a new interstate.

The United States Senate passed an amendment in the recent infrastructure bill. The amendment congressionally designates I-14 through five states and will go through Cenla — specifically through the Highway 28 West Corridor to Fort Polk.

I-14 will run from east to west from Texas through Louisiana to Georgia.

The Senate will vote on the bill later, it will then head to the House.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible overdose in Alexandria
APD investigating ‘possible overdose’ near Alexandria Zoo
Left to Right: Christopher R. Ortego & Glenn Batiste Jr.
Two arrested in Avoyelles Parish on child porn charges
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her...
NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die
Photo Source: KALB
Rapides Parish School Board addresses COVID guidelines, bus route changes

Latest News

Kenny Dewayne Piper
Alexandria man arrested in fentanyl investigation
New Orleans City Council votes to end penalties for small amounts of marijuana possession and...
10,000 marijuana convictions to be pardoned in New Orleans
New interstate through Cenla? Update on I-14 project
Drawdown on Indian Creek Lake to Begin in September