SEC, Sankey agree to contract extension through 2026

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Monday, July 19, 2021, in Hoover, Ala.(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has extended the contract of Commissioner Greg Sankey, whose league is set to grab even more prominence and wealth with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.

The league announced the extension through 2026 on Thursday, five days after the two traditional football powers accepted invitations to join the SEC starting in 2025, if not earlier.

The league’s presidents and chancellors approved the extension.

Sankey became the SEC’s eighth commissioner in 2015. His previous deal was through 2023.

The league didn’t announce financial terms.

