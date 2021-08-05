Advertisement

Unrestrained driver killed in Sabine Parish crash

Sabine Parish crash
Sabine Parish crash(Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team and Louisiana State Police
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB/LSP) - A Zwolle man was killed in Sabine Parish on Wednesday around 4 p.m. on Hwy 3229.

State Police said Garlon L. Slay, 73, was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla on Hwy 3229, when, for reasons still under investigation, Slay’s vehicle traveled off the highway and struck multiple trees.

Slay was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. Slay’s passenger, who was restrained, had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

A toxicology sample was taken and sent in for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

