Ward 10 softball team wins the Dixie League World Series

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ward 10 took home the Dixie League World Series in the Ponytails X-Play bracket.

Ward 10′s great defense helped the young ladies cruise to a 9-0 victory against Alabama.

“They are a very well-coached group of girls from other teams that played rec ball with us,” David Jones, Ward 10′s head coach, said. “This year, we were able to get them together, and they did well. They know how to play, [and] it was easy to coach this group.”

Jones credits the girls’ hard work and dedication for them going undefeated during the tournament.

