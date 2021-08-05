Advertisement

Ward 10 softball team wins the Dixie League World Series

By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ward 10 took home the Dixie League World Series in the Ponytails X-Play bracket.

Ward 10′s great defense helped the young ladies cruise to a 9-0 victory against Alabama.

“They are a very well-coached group of girls from other teams that played rec ball with us,” David Jones, Ward 10′s head coach, said. “This year, we were able to get them together, and they did well. They know how to play, [and] it was easy to coach this group.”

Jones credits the girls’ hard work and dedication for them going undefeated during the tournament.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD says they assisted APD with a chase on Monday night.
PPD confirms they assisted APD in chase that ended in Kings Country Shopping Village Monday night
APD investigating shooting on North MacArthur Drive
Possible overdose in Alexandria
APD investigating ‘possible overdose’ near Alexandria Zoo
Photo Source: KALB
Rapides Parish School Board addresses COVID guidelines, bus route changes
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Ward 10 took home the Dixie League World Series in the ponytails x-play bracket.
Ward 10 softball team wins the Dixie League World Series
Jarron Collins has been hired as an assistant coach and longtime NBA head coach Mike D’Antoni...
Pelicans announce Jarron Collins and Mike D’Antoni as hires to join coaching staff
NCAA fall sports guidelines spell out the protocol for unvaccinated and fully vaccinated...
NCAA releases COVID guidelines for fall sports
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
WATCH: New video of Pelicans player Jaxson Hayes tased by police emerges amid ‘excessive force’ investigation by LAPD