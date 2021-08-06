CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — CNN has fired three employees for violating its policy that employees must be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The firings were revealed Thursday as part of a memo sent by Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia news and sports.

CNN did not provide any details about the firings, but Zucker wrote that the company has a “zero-tolerance policy” about unvaccinated employees working in its offices.

Like several news organizations, including The Associated Press on Thursday, CNN has delayed a planned post-Labor Day return to offices. Both companies said returns will be delayed until at least October, with further evaluations based on the progress of COVID cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.