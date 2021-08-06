Advertisement

Couple charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony,...
FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against Chad and Lori Daybell in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children and Chad Daybell's previous wife last year. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a couple in the killings of the wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona.

The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday.

They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel, that they were done for financial gain and that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are likely to be a continuing threat to society.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lori Daybell has not yet entered a plea and is undergoing mental health treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible overdose in Alexandria
APD investigating ‘possible overdose’ near Alexandria Zoo
Left to Right: Christopher R. Ortego & Glenn Batiste Jr.
Two arrested in Avoyelles Parish on child porn charges
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her...
NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

RPSB addresses petition to delay the start of school
Crime in Alexandria affecting local businesses
Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria, La.
Monoclonal antibody treatment helping mitigate severe COVID symptoms at Cenla hospitals
For businesses, crime has not only affected the safety of their workers and customers, but the...
Crime in Alexandria affecting local businesses