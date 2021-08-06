Crime in Alexandria affecting local businesses

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria is one of many cities across the country trying to find answers to slow down the crime rate.

For businesses, crime has not only affected the safety of their workers and customers, but the money they make as well.

Deborah Randolph, the President of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce, said, “The rate of break-ins, shoplifting, employee theft and supplier fraud in the United States cost 14 billion dollars annually.”

Businesses across Alexandria are working to keep their stores safe by adding new camera systems, more lighting and security guards.

However, it’s the businesses located on some of the busiest stretches in Alexandria that worry the most about where the trend is heading.

Roy Mashni has owned Super Al’s on the corner of Texas Ave. and Jackson St. for eight years but said he’s noticed more crime around his business over the last 18 months,

“We have a big issue with homeless people, panhandling and all kinds of little things that’ll affect business,” said Mashni. “People don’t want to see that in front of your facility. People want to go in and out of businesses without anyone hassling them outside the stores.”

Mashni’s business was impacted earlier this year when law enforcement responded to an explosive material incident right across the street from Super Al’s at the Circle K gas station. He says when crimes like this occur, his top priority is keeping everyone around safe.

“It’ll affect people that are just trying to get something and they don’t want to be caught in the crossfire,” said Mashni. “It’s kind of hard but we are still trying to get over that part and it wasn’t a bright scene.”

Mashni says more cops need to be on patrol near businesses and neighborhoods to try to prevent crimes from happening.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.