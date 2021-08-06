Deichmann called up by Chicago Cubs, will make MLB debut

(KALB) - Former LSU All-American outfielder Greg Deichmann has been called up to the majors by the Chicago Cubs.

Deichmann will make his MLB debut for the Cubs Friday against the Chicago White Sox. Deichmann will start in right field and bat fifth in the lineup.

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup against the White Sox at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/CLJqBgP6v0 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 6, 2021

Deichmann played at LSU from 2015-2017 and was selected in the second round, 43 overall, by the Oakland Athletics in the 2017 MLB Draft. To begin the 2021 season, he was assigned to the Las Vegas Aviators, the AAA affiliate for the Athletics. In 60 games with Las Vegas, Deichmann hit four home runs and 35 RBIs.

On July 27, Deichmann was traded to the Cubs along with Daniel Palencia in exchange for Andrew Chafin. He was assigned to the Iowa Cubs, the AAA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, before getting called up on Friday.

