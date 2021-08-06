Advertisement

Down Home Louisiana: Marksville Main Street Market

“We all have really become a little family. I look forward to seeing everybody each and every week.”
By Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - On this week’s Down Home Louisiana, Rachael Penton and Ben Gauthier visit the Marksville Main Street Market to learn how it’s continued to grow in popularity through the pandemic.

Address: 317 N Main St, Marksville, LA 71351

Visit Marksville Main Street Market on Facebook

