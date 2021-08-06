Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference Friday after La. breaks records for COVID hospitalizations

WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about Louisiana’s rising COVID-19 cases and record-breaking hospitalizations at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.

Thursday, Aug. 5 marked the third straight-day Louisiana broke records for the number of patients hospitalized with COVID. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 2,350 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide.

More than 230 patients have been admitted to Louisiana’s hospitals since Tuesday, Aug. 3.

On Aug. 4, 2,247 people were hospitalized, and on Aug. 3 the state reported 2,112. The previous record was 2,069 set on Jan. 7.

The governor’s news conference will come two days after his reinstate indoor mask mandate went into effect.

Gov. Edwards’s comments will be live streaming inside this story at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

