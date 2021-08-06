Montgomery man killed in crash on HWY 496

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Montgomery man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 496 at the intersection of North Bayou Rapides Road on Thursday, August 5.

Louisiana State Police said around 11:30 a.m. James Powers, of Vicksburg, MS was traveling south on North Bayou Rapides Road with his passenger, Brian Ambrose, 59, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.

Powers sustained minor injuries, but Ambrose was killed. The occupants of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

