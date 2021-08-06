Advertisement

Postal worker from Georgetown killed in Libuse crash

(Source: AP Images)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A postal worker from Georgetown is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Philadelphia Road in Libuse on Thursday, August 5.

According to Louisiana State Police, Tara Parker, 41, was driving her postal service truck south on Philadelphia Road with another vehicle behind her. That vehicle attempted to pass but Parker shifted over the centerlines causing the vehicle to rear-end. As a result, Parker left the roadway, overturned and was partially ejected from the truck.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

