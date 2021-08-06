Advertisement

RPSB addresses petition to delay the start of school

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A petition has been created by local concerned parents, asking the Rapides Parish School Board to push back the start date of school.

School is set to start on Tuesday, August 10 in Rapides Parish. But with the current surge of COVID-19, some parents think it’s too soon.

“Putting 20 something thousand children back into the schools all at once is concerning to me,” said the creator of the petition, Anna Wug.

The petition gained over a thousand signatures in just over 24 hours. After reaching a certain number of signatures, it was sent to members of the Rapides Parish School Board along with a letter detailing concerns with the current wave of COVID and the first day of school.

Rapides Parish School Board Superintendent, Jeff Powell, addressed the circulating petition and the chances of pushing back the first day of school. He said:

“We’re looking forward to opening the schools year next week. What we want to be able to do is keep our schools open throughout this pandemic just the way we were able to last year. We need as many people who can and who are willing to get vaccinated, to wear their masks upon entry into any of our facilities, including our school buses. And we need everybody to stay socially distanced.”

