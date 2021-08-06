Advertisement

RPSO investigating report of drive by shooting in Ball

Shooting graphic
Shooting graphic(Associated Press)
By RPSO and KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BALL, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a “shots fired” 911 call that happened around 10:20 a.m. Friday morning in the 300 block of Chandler Drive.

No injuries were reported. Deputies and crime scene investigators are on scene at this time.

This is a breaking news update. We will provide more information when it becomes available.

