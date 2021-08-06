RPSO makes arrests in Alexandria burglary investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has made four arrests in an extensive burglary investigation.

RPSO said they were made aware of a burglary in the 2200 block of LA Hwy 497 in Alexandria on July 26. Items stolen during the burglary included a safe containing an unknown amount of cash, a variety of silver/antique coins, personal documentation, approximately eight firearms and a truck.

RPSO said after some investigating, they identified Anthony Connor Lewis, Adam Wayne Thomas and Jonathan Scott Mashburn, all of Alexandria, as possible suspects. They made contact with these individuals at their home, where RPSO said they saw some of the stolen items. The three were taken for interviews, and RPSO checked the house further and located more items. They were also tipped off to another residence where more stolen items were found.

On July 27, Lewis, Thomas and Mashburn were arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on various charges:

Lewis:

Trespassing

Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling

Criminal Conspiracy

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Seven Counts Theft of a Firearm

BOND: $153,500

Thomas:

Trespassing

Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling

Criminal Conspiracy

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Seven Counts Theft of a Firearm

BOND: 125,500

Mashburn:

Trespassing

Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling

Criminal Conspiracy

Contempt of Court

BOND: $160,500

On July 29, RPSO said a fourth suspect was identified as Charles Craig Knight, who they determined assisted the other suspects. He was located and was taken into custody without incident for theft of a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice. He was later released on a criminal court citation due to the COVID situation in Detention Center 1. No mug shot was provided.

