RPSO needs help locating runaway Pineville juvenile

Trevor Lee Delrie
Trevor Lee Delrie(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a runaway juvenile, Trevor Lee Delrie, 14.

Trevor is a white male, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6′2″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

On Wednesday, August 4, Trevor was reported missing from his residence located in the Pineville area. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with black basketball shorts that had grey stripes on the side. He was also wearing white Adidas tennis shoes with red and blue stripes.

If anyone has seen or has information about Trevor, you are asked to contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

