Alexandria man killed in crash at Plantation Road, Bayou Rapides Road intersection

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Plantation Road at the intersection of Bayou Rapides Road on Friday, August 6.

Louisiana State Police reported that around 10:30 a.m. Alton Brooks, 82, was traveling south on Plantation Road and failed to clear the intersection at Bayou Rapides Road. As a result, he was hit by a westbound pickup truck.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was not injured.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.