Southern hits the field for first day of fall camp

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern new head coach Jason Rollins is already revealing some of the changes he’s implemented with his Jaguars since taking over for Dawson Odums.

The Jags were out on The Bluff early, but not as early as in the past, for day one of fall camp.

The intensity level was already at 10 for the first football practice of the fall season. The Southern Jaguars got rolling at 8:45 a.m., which is much later than practices during the previous regime.

Rollins said it has nothing to do with the spring, just his guys being more efficient.

