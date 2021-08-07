Advertisement

Walker Kia helps kids get ready for school

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - WATCH: Walker Kia gives back to the community as students get ready to head back to school.

This was the second year for the dealership to host the event. One hundred backpacks filled with school supplies were given away in just about an hour. Sales Manager, Cortez Lilly, says they understand that some people have fallen on hard times and this was their way of giving back to the community and helping those in need.

