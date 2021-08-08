Alexandria Housing Authority puts on their back-to-school-bash

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Housing Authority decided to help parents and children prepare for the upcoming school year after spending $100 million on renovations.

Saturday morning, the housing authority threw a miniature block party for residents in all nine properties. Staff members with the housing authority say they invested $100 million into community development, and Saturday provided them with an excellent opportunity to have fun with their residents.

“It’s an awesome time to get our kids geared up for back to school,” Stephan Fontenot, the executive director of the Alexandria Housing Authority, said. “We support our young people. We want to invest in them, and the best is yet to still for them.”

The housing authority said they had more than 200 people registered for the event.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.