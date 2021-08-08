Advertisement

Deputies respond to domestic incident at Gary-Glen Townhouses

Casey Baker, 27, of Alexandria, faces six counts aggravated assault with firearm- domestic and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Casey Baker, 27, of Alexandria, faces six counts aggravated assault with firearm- domestic and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.(RPSO)
By RPSO
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
This press release comes from the Rapides Parish Sheriffs Office

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At approximately 9:00 am, deputies received a report of a subject threatening an ex-girlfriend and other family members with a firearm which occurred at the Gary-Glen Townhouses on McKeithen Dr.

Upon arrival contact with the suspect, identified as Johnathan Casey Baker, 27, of Alexandria, was attempted but was unsuccessful.

According to witnesses, three juveniles were still in the residence and, out of an abundance of caution, Sheriffs Office SWAT Team and Negotiators responded to the scene.

After several attempts to communicate with Baker were made, at approximately 10:30 am, Baker exited the residence, unarmed, and he was taken into custody by SWAT Team deputies.

SWAT Team deputies then made entry into the residence where the juveniles were recovered safe and unharmed. A firearm was also recovered.

Baker will be transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for six counts aggravated assault with firearm- domestic and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Sheriffs detectives, who also responded to the scene, say more charges are possible.

“We are very thankful this incident was resolved without anyone getting hurt” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “I would like to commend our deputies and  everyone involved for the excellent job they did under very difficult circumstances.”

