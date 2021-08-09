Fifteen officer candidates receive their gold bar at Camp Beauregard

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Sunday morning, 15 soldiers in the Louisianan National Guard saw their hard work pay off as they went from officer candidates to Second Lieutenants.

Major General (MG) Keith Waddell, the Adjutant General for the Louisiana National Guard, served as the guest speaker for the graduation. Shortly after MG Waddell’s speech, soldiers received their diplomas and got pinned with the gold bar.

“Congratulations to our Second Lieutenants and their families,” MG Waddell said. “May God bless each of you, the State of Louisiana, and our great United States of America. Protect what’s matters!”

(2LT) Andrew Broussard completed the 199th Regiment OCS program as a distinguished honor graduate and is ready for the next challenge.

“This is a huge moment for me,” 2LT Broussard said. “I’ve learned a lot in my time, and I’m looking forward to having a bigger span of control where I can make a bigger impact on the organization and the National Guard as a whole.”

