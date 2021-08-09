Advertisement

Fifteen officer candidates receive their gold bar at Camp Beauregard

Soldiers complete OCS and become Second Lieutenants.
Soldiers complete OCS and become Second Lieutenants.(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Sunday morning, 15 soldiers in the Louisianan National Guard saw their hard work pay off as they went from officer candidates to Second Lieutenants.

Major General (MG) Keith Waddell, the Adjutant General for the Louisiana National Guard, served as the guest speaker for the graduation. Shortly after MG Waddell’s speech, soldiers received their diplomas and got pinned with the gold bar.

“Congratulations to our Second Lieutenants and their families,” MG Waddell said. “May God bless each of you, the State of Louisiana, and our great United States of America. Protect what’s matters!”

(2LT) Andrew Broussard completed the 199th Regiment OCS program as a distinguished honor graduate and is ready for the next challenge.

“This is a huge moment for me,” 2LT Broussard said. “I’ve learned a lot in my time, and I’m looking forward to having a bigger span of control where I can make a bigger impact on the organization and the National Guard as a whole.”

Copyright 2021 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart to Temporarily Close its Pineville, La. Location
Alexandria man killed in crash at Plantation Road, Bayou Rapides Road intersection
Left to Right: Anthony Connor Lewis, Adam Wayne Thomas & Jonathan Scott Mashburn
RPSO makes arrests in Alexandria burglary investigation
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl during an arrest.
Sheriff’s deputy overdoses after being exposed to fentanyl during arrest
Trevor Lee Delrie
RPSO: Runaway Pineville juvenile located

Latest News

Crawfish Monica at Jazz Fest
Jazz Fest cancelled for the Fall amid surging COVID cases
Casey Baker, 27, of Alexandria, faces six counts aggravated assault with firearm- domestic and...
Deputies respond to domestic incident at Gary-Glen Townhouses
The housing authority threw a miniature block party for residents in all nine properties.
Alexandria Housing Authority puts on their back-to-school-bash
Walker Kia in Alexandria held a back-to-school event, giving away 100 backpacks filled with...
Walker Kia helps kids get ready for school
LifeShare Blood Center will temporarily bring back testing for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies for all...
LifeShare Offers Free COVID-19 Antibody Tests for All Blood Donors