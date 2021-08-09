Advertisement

Lady Demons land six selections on Preseason All-Southland Team

(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State women’s soccer team earned six total selections on the All-Southland Conference Women’s Soccer Team, the league offices announced Monday.

The Lady Demons are tied second in the conference with UIW for the most selections. They also matched the same amount of first-team selections with Southeastern Louisiana with five, including two-time defending Southland Defender of the Year Nicole Henry and last season’s Goalkeeper of the Year, Acelya Aydogmus.

Henry led the Lady Demon’s backline that allowed just five goals in league play and had eight shutouts. Aydogmus earned Southland Goalie of the Week honors three times and had the highest marks in goals-against-average (.443), save percentage (.872) and shutouts (7) in conference play.

Joining Henry and Aydogmus on the preseason first-team list is defender Hallie Field, midfielder Kalee Williams and forward Olivia Draguicevich.

Aydogmus, Draguicevich, Henry and Field were all automatic selections.

Representing the Lady Demons on the preseason second-team list is defender Natalee Henry.

The 2021 season begins Aug. 19 with the conference schedule starting on Sept. 10. The 2021 Southland Conference Soccer Tournament will be played Nov. 3-7 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

*Automatic selection
*Automatic selection

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart to Temporarily Close its Pineville, La. Location
Casey Baker, 27, of Alexandria, faces six counts aggravated assault with firearm- domestic and...
Deputies respond to domestic incident at Gary-Glen Townhouses
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Alexandria man killed in crash at Plantation Road, Bayou Rapides Road intersection
Left to Right: Anthony Connor Lewis, Adam Wayne Thomas & Jonathan Scott Mashburn
RPSO makes arrests in Alexandria burglary investigation

Latest News

The Louisiana College Wildcats began fall camp Monday.
Louisiana College starts fall camp
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Amid excessive force investigation, LA police union pushes NBA and Gayle Benson to discipline Pelicans’ Hayes
Wil Lutz could miss several weeks after leaving practice early one week before the preseason...
Saints kicker Wil Lutz could miss up to 8 weeks after surgery
Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
Michael Thomas sends cryptic tweet about his ‘reputation’ with the Saints