Lady Demons land six selections on Preseason All-Southland Team

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State women’s soccer team earned six total selections on the All-Southland Conference Women’s Soccer Team, the league offices announced Monday.

The Lady Demons are tied second in the conference with UIW for the most selections. They also matched the same amount of first-team selections with Southeastern Louisiana with five, including two-time defending Southland Defender of the Year Nicole Henry and last season’s Goalkeeper of the Year, Acelya Aydogmus.

Henry led the Lady Demon’s backline that allowed just five goals in league play and had eight shutouts. Aydogmus earned Southland Goalie of the Week honors three times and had the highest marks in goals-against-average (.443), save percentage (.872) and shutouts (7) in conference play.

Joining Henry and Aydogmus on the preseason first-team list is defender Hallie Field, midfielder Kalee Williams and forward Olivia Draguicevich.

Aydogmus, Draguicevich, Henry and Field were all automatic selections.

Representing the Lady Demons on the preseason second-team list is defender Natalee Henry.

The 2021 season begins Aug. 19 with the conference schedule starting on Sept. 10. The 2021 Southland Conference Soccer Tournament will be played Nov. 3-7 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

*Automatic selection

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.