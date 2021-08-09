Advertisement

Louisiana College starts fall camp

The Louisiana College Wildcats began fall camp Monday.
The Louisiana College Wildcats began fall camp Monday.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After playing just five games in the spring, the Louisiana College Wildcats are hungry to return to the field for a full schedule this year. They started that journey Monday on their first day of fall camp.

This time last year, the team watched as many schools had their fall schedule delayed to the spring, where even then, Louisiana College still had several games delayed. The Wildcats now face the challenge of playing two seasons in one calendar year, but head coach Drew Maddox said the team is just thankful to get back to the field.

“They remember what it was like when they thought the season was over,” said Maddox. “I remember last fall when it was canceled and I was having to call and talk to the guys. There’s a lot of stuff involved when you make big decisions like that and it could potentially change the trajectory of lives for guys that are in bad situations so I tell them all the time to remember when we didn’t have it.”

When the team takes the field later this month for their first game, they will have had only about 150 days between their spring and fall schedule. LC will also be going up against completely new opponents as they joined the NAIA earlier this year as a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Their 11 game schedule begins Aug. 28 at home against North American University.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart to Temporarily Close its Pineville, La. Location
Casey Baker, 27, of Alexandria, faces six counts aggravated assault with firearm- domestic and...
Deputies respond to domestic incident at Gary-Glen Townhouses
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Alexandria man killed in crash at Plantation Road, Bayou Rapides Road intersection
Left to Right: Anthony Connor Lewis, Adam Wayne Thomas & Jonathan Scott Mashburn
RPSO makes arrests in Alexandria burglary investigation

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Amid excessive force investigation, LA police union pushes NBA and Gayle Benson to discipline Pelicans’ Hayes
Wil Lutz could miss several weeks after leaving practice early one week before the preseason...
Saints kicker Wil Lutz could miss up to 8 weeks after surgery
Michael Thomas talks to the media before week two match-up with the Browns.
Michael Thomas sends cryptic tweet about his ‘reputation’ with the Saints
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) is QB1 at LSU.
LSU moves full steam ahead with Max Johnson as QB1