Louisiana College starts fall camp

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - After playing just five games in the spring, the Louisiana College Wildcats are hungry to return to the field for a full schedule this year. They started that journey Monday on their first day of fall camp.

This time last year, the team watched as many schools had their fall schedule delayed to the spring, where even then, Louisiana College still had several games delayed. The Wildcats now face the challenge of playing two seasons in one calendar year, but head coach Drew Maddox said the team is just thankful to get back to the field.

“They remember what it was like when they thought the season was over,” said Maddox. “I remember last fall when it was canceled and I was having to call and talk to the guys. There’s a lot of stuff involved when you make big decisions like that and it could potentially change the trajectory of lives for guys that are in bad situations so I tell them all the time to remember when we didn’t have it.”

When the team takes the field later this month for their first game, they will have had only about 150 days between their spring and fall schedule. LC will also be going up against completely new opponents as they joined the NAIA earlier this year as a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Their 11 game schedule begins Aug. 28 at home against North American University.

