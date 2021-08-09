Monroe police: Father arrested in 2019 infant death

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a Colorado man accused of second-degree murder. The incident happened on August 8, 2019, in Monroe.

According to the Monroe Police Department, they worked the death of an infant on the 1000 block of Mckeen Place. They say in an initial investigation, detectives were told the baby was choking and the father, 31-year-old Dorian Kennedy, performed the Heimlich maneuver multiple times on the infant.

MPD says the baby was taken to a local hospital and later died. They say an autopsy showed the cause of death to be the result of multiple blunt force injuries. Police say the baby had injuries to her head, chest, and stomach, including fractured ribs. These injuries are not consistent with the Heimlich maneuver and resulted in extensive internal bleeding.

Further investigation showed that the baby had been dead for hours before being taken to the hospital. A warrant for second-degree murder was obtained for Kennedy. He was picked up in Colorado in July of 2021 and later booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

