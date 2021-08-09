Pineville man tells his story of competing in the Olympics during 1992

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For weeks the world paused, and people across the world set aside their differences to compete in the Olympics. An honorable moment for thousands of athletes to represent their country. Karoly Schupkegel, a local Pineville resident, knows the feeling all too well.

“I always get teared up,” Schupkegel said. “Because I can imagine myself in their shoes.”

Schupkegel can relate to Olympic athletes on another level because he once stood in their shoes at the 1992 Olympics.

“[An] exciting time for me,” Schupkegel said. “That’s the event any child would dream of going to.”

Schupkegel, only 23-years-old at the time, turned his dreams into reality representing Hungary as a gymnast. When asked what advice would he give to the young and upcoming generation about making it to the Olympics, Schupkegel said work ethic will determine one’s fate.

“Make your bed,” Schupkegel said. “It’s the small things.”

Those small things can lead to big results and not just in sports but in life in general.

“We all want the same thing,” Schupkegel said. “We all want to be successful in whatever part of our lives we find ourselves.”

In 1992, Hungary finished 8th in the Olympics, not the result Schupkegel wanted, but today he has something more precious than a gold medal.

Schupkegel moved to the U.S. and currently lives in Pineville. He is now a family raising two young boys, passing down his wisdom and fight to keep pushing for more.

“He’s a little trooper,” Schupkegel said while talking about his youngest son. “A little warrior.”

Schupkegel’s youngest is four-month-old and was born 13 weeks premature. Schupkegel considers his son a living blessing.

“I don’t care how many gold medals you win,” Schupkegel said. “Being a father and a good husband is the [most important] thing.”

