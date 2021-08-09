Red Dress Run canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another major annual event will be canceled this year.

Bill Healy with the organizers of the Red Dress Run says committee members voted this morning to cancel the event.

He said they were not pressured by the city, rather, committee members voted on their own to cancel the outdoor event.

RELATED STORIES:

2021 New Orleans Bourbon Festival postponed amid latest COVID surge

Musicians and tourism leaders disappointed following Jazz Fest cancellation

White Linen Night block party event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.