Some Panera-branded soup recalled due to fragments

Blount Fine Foods recalls 16-ounce containers of Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup.
Blount Fine Foods recalls 16-ounce containers of Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup.(Source: Food Safety and Inspection Service via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread’s Ready-to-Eat Chicken Tortilla Soup have been recalled.

The 16-ounce containers may have been contaminated with glove pieces.

The USDA notice says soup maker Blount Fine Foods “received several consumer complaints reporting pieces of gray nitrile glove in the product” but no reports of illness.

The recalled soup was made on July 1 and has a use-by-date of September 9.

People who bought it are being told to throw it away or return it to the store.

