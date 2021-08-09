Source: Saints sign kicker Brett Maher

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are signing kicker Brett Maher, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 Sports.

Maher will replace kicker Wil Lutz, who confirmed Monday that he will need surgery that will put him out for the foreseeable future.

Maher last played in 2019, going 20/30 on field goals. In 2018, Maher went 29/36. He worked out for the club on Monday.

