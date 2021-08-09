Advertisement

Superintendent responds to bus route concerns in Rapides Parish

Rapides Parish School Bus
Rapides Parish School Bus(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has received multiple messages and emails from parents who are concerned about the bus schedules for schools in Rapides Parish.

We reached out to Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell about the routes. Powell said bus drivers have had their routes and rosters since the end of last week, and that they should have reached out to the parents over the weekend.

“If a parent has not heard from their bus driver yet, they can reach out to their child’s school,” Powell said. “If for some reason the school can’t tell them the bus route that they are on, the schools know the steps to go through to help alleviate that as soon as possible.”

Rapides Parish schools begin for students Tuesday, Aug. 10.

