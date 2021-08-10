Bond reduction denied for Liberty Arsenal shooting suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish judge has denied an attempt to reduce the $225,100 bond of a suspect allegedly involved in the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal on May 7.

Cliron Demond Price, 20 of Alexandria, isn’t charged with murder in the case. But, as detectives testified Monday afternoon, they believe he was involved after the fact. He’s charged with obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact, aggravated flight from an officer, and illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs.

On May 7, David Paul, the owner of Liberty Arsenal in Libuse, was fatally shot. His brother, Michael Paul, was severely injured.

On Monday, Price, who is one of five suspects, headed to court for an attempt to reduce his bond.

According to the Alexandria Town Talk, two detectives testified. One detective told the court that surveillance video captured Price in a Jeep in Pineville’s Orchard Loop. The detectives said another co-defendant, Laquarus Augustine, told RPSO that Price met him and co-defendant Ramonte Jackson at Orchard Loop after the shooting. And, the detective said Augustine told Price what happened at the store.

The paper reports that the detective said the three men got into one vehicle and then went to pick up two others - Eric Dixon, Jr. and Darion Simmons. The detective said the gun used in the murder was taken from Jackson by Simmons. The detective also told the court that Price allegedly drove Jackson and Dixon to Baton Rouge before returning the next day with Dixon, who turned himself in.

Another detective testified that a police chase ensued on May 10 while conducting surveillance on Price, and at one point, Price hit an embankment on I-49. He was captured near Broadway Avenue.

Judge Beard delayed Price’s arraignment to Aug. 30.

The case is being prosecuted by special Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland. Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman was present in court on Monday. Price is being represented by Phillip Robinson.

