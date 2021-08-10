City and Local 540 Fire Fighters Association Union reach contract agreement

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday morning, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and representatives from the City of Alexandria Local 540 Fire Fighters Association Union announced that they have reached an agreement on a new contract. The new contract must be introduced at the City Council meeting on Tuesday night and approved at the following meeting before the contract can take effect.

The new three-year agreement raises base pay for firefighters from $24,000 a year to $30,750, with additional increases each year. Base pay will increase to $32,000 in the third and last year of the contract.

“I can’t overemphasize the fact that it was well done, done very professionally, without any animosities and we really appreciate that,” Mayor Hall said. “It is indicative of the quality of firefighters that represent the Alexandria firefighting area. They’re doing a wonderful job and we really appreciate every one of them.”

This is the first contract or base pay raise for the Alexandria Fire Department since 2008.

“It’s defiantly going to attract better candidates and we will be able to compete across the state with larger cities because it’s a significant base pay that we couldn’t do before,” said Alexandria Fire Chief Larry King.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.