Disaster Medical Assistance Team member arrives to assist Rapides Regional Medical Center

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Regional Medical Center says a member of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Disaster Medical System has arrived to assist their COVID-19 unit, Medical Intensive Care Unit, Surgical Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Department.

Help has arrived and we couldn’t be more thankful! This weekend, a 28-member Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT)... Posted by Rapides Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.