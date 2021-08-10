Disaster Medical Assistance Team member arrives to assist Rapides Regional Medical Center
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Regional Medical Center says a member of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Disaster Medical System has arrived to assist their COVID-19 unit, Medical Intensive Care Unit, Surgical Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Department.
