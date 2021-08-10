Advertisement

Disaster Medical Assistance Team member arrives to assist Rapides Regional Medical Center

Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.
Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Regional Medical Center says a member of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Disaster Medical System has arrived to assist their COVID-19 unit, Medical Intensive Care Unit, Surgical Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Department.

Help has arrived and we couldn’t be more thankful! This weekend, a 28-member Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT)...

Posted by Rapides Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

